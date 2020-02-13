Congress must stand up to Trump

The Republicans' green light to President Trump in denying his impeachment makes me more than a little nervous. I'm not sure that we know what makes him tick but his behavior up to now suggests that he demands total power to do pretty much as he wishes and that anyone who gets in his way will receive insults, abuse, dismissal, disdain, etc., etc., up to and possibly inclusive of the destruction of their careers and mental health. These behaviors seem to show a complete lack of conscience, integrity or ethics of any kind on his part.

Do these actions indicate that he wants us all to be afraid of him and what he can do in his position? This seems to be the case with congress and especially the Republicans. Speaker Pelosi probably showed the most courage in ripping up his State of the Union speech on national television. It could be argued that her action was not helpful but it does show some courage on her part to not be intimidated by him.

I believe that this gets at the most dangerous thing that can happen: that Congress and even "we the people" allow ourselves to be intimidated by his bluster, insults, name callings, put downs, threats, etc. The extent of these outrageous behaviors on behalf of someone we Americans have been conditioned to respect and revere has become intolerable.