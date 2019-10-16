Since November 2016, Congress has been doing nothing. This week they came to bipartisan life. They’re going to fix our disgraceful immigration system or deal with the decaying infrastructure, right? No. They are unified over war.
Congress apparently thinks the only reason to have a military is so we can wage perpetual foreign wars. Meanwhile back in the USA, where we admit, legally, a million immigrants a year, we are on track to have one million illegal crossings at our southern border and tens of thousands of illegal visa overstays. Very few of these individuals will ever leave the country. This happens every year with varying numbers. Massive lawlessness with impunity and our government’s blessing.
This war-loving government tells us that thousands of dead and maimed American soldiers are a necessary sacrifice so we can fight the bad guys over there and not here. I guess Congress hasn’t noticed that we are fighting those people here. Examples: Kate Steinle was a 32-year-old San Francisco resident who was shot in the back and killed by an illegal alien who had been deported five times. The entire legal apparatus of California rushed to his aid, and nothing in the way of justice was accorded the Steinle family. Multiply that by thousands of grieving American families. Several of the 9/11 hijackers had overstayed their visas with impunity.
There’s a lot of money made in waging wars. Who’s profiting? Congress is supposed to work for us. Americans deserve better.
Earlene Meyer
Billings