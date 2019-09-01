School lunches. Now that school has started, I would like to address a few words to the issue of children who don't qualify for free lunches but still have an issue of being able to pay for their lunch.
Call a school in your area and ask if they have a problem with excessive lunch charges. (They all do.) Maybe a grandchild's school or a niece or nephew or your own child's school.
We are all being asked to donate to all kinds of charities, but, if you could donate to a school lunch program, well, it is a good feeling to know you have helped a child in your area. Believe me.
I call my grandson's school several times a year and send what I can.
In 2017, School District 2 had several thousand dollars in school lunch debt. It doesn't matter what you can give, anything will help. Maybe when you walk or drive by a school, you could stop in and ask — give $5 or $10 or whatever you can to help a child. It is not the child's fault their parents can't or won't pay for lunches.
Children will always do better on a full stomach. They can concentrate on their education rather than their growling stomachs.
Sandy Weiss
Billings