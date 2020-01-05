Excellent writing, excellent analysis (Jan. 2 Gazette opinion) of Stapleton’s email in which he compared Israel to the Métis Nation.
Thank you.
The other horrific thing about Stapleton’s ignorant and possibly criminal emails is that there is no way to respond directly to his office. When you answer that email you get a return saying, “This email address is not monitored.”
We know where he lives, however, because there is a more-than-life-size cardboard cutout of him in the side window of the door to his office, making it look more like a used car lot than the dignified air of government that pervades the rest of the building.
Let’s send him back to wherever he came from.
Philip Aaberg
Helena