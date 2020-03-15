Could Real ID have been done better?

Well, it was just in the news again that Montana might need another extension of the Real ID an identification card that is required, this coming October, to board airplanes or enter certain federal buildings. This particular law has been on the books now for 15 years. Actually, I do appreciate a do-nothing legislative body on most things. It does appear we have more than enough laws covering everything that can be dreamed of and yet we seem to acquire up to 600 more every two years.