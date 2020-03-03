Council shows poor leadership

A letter from a Christian Pastor to the Billings City Council:

I was disturbed by the reasons our community leadership had for not bringing the Welcoming Diversity Ordinance to a vote by the Billings City Council. We do not have the “bandwidth” is a poor substitute for leadership in a time when people are losing access to housing, work and potentially leaving our community for lack of legal protection.

It is a Christian value to protect those who are persecuted. It is rooted in the Old Testament law to offer hospitality to the wanderer because in turn we may be sheltering God himself. In the New Testament, Jesus directly invites us to love our neighbor and God as we love ourselves.

Christians do not face persecution because of a non-discrimination ordinance in Billings, Montana in 2020. In our town, Christians receive more privilege due to their religious affiliation.

Over 8,000 Billings residents watched on livestream last night as our leaders chose to step away from an ordinance increasing protections for some of the most vulnerable people. They chose to step away from a moment that is both economically intelligent and ethically right.