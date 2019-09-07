The Constitution is explicit in designating the duty to allocate funds to the United States Congress; any misappropriation of those funds is a crime. The Supreme Court (in a vote of 5 to 4) approved the misappropriation of $2.5 billion in military funding to build part of Trump's wall; now the U.S. military has taken it upon itself to redirect another $3.6 billion from designated projects to be used for construction of a wall we don't need: The so-called "emergency" is contrived. We are faced with outlawry at the highest level. The country is in the hands of criminals.
Bob Schulze
Hysham