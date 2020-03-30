County health officials have violated the Constitution

A grave problem has developed as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The governor's declaration of March 20, did not require churches to stop meeting, but many county health officials have made this prohibition. Perhaps the governor stopped short of including churches in the ban because he realized that even in times of crisis, it is not appropriate to infringe on the constitutional rights of citizens.

I am the bishop of the LCMS congregations in Montana. The 70 congregations I supervise have done their best to recognize and honor the governor's God-given authority to care for the citizens of this state. We were willing to abide by recommendations to limit sizes of gatherings, to practice social distancing and super-cleanliness. But when the government tells the church that it cannot meet, it not only contradicts a clear word of God to his church, it has abrogated the constitutional rights of free exercise of religion and the right to assemble.

It is not safe to ignore the U.S. Constitution. If a crisis can precipitate the overthrow of the Constitution then this nation has no Constitution at all.