Killing contests are organized events in which participants compete for prizes to see who can slaughter the most or the largest animals within a specified time period.
Montana outdoors and wilderness culture does not support this practice. Unethical hunting is not what Montana wants to be known for. We are a state that cherishes and respects our wildlife and does not want to be known for slaughter and blood sport. Gratuitous killing for prizes and bragging rights is not a good representation of Montana's hunting culture. These contests remove any notion of the important ethics within the hunting tradition. Ultimately these contests are unfair, inhumane, and unsustainable.
In addition, these contests send the message to the youth of Montana that hunting is about killing as much as possible to earn bragging rights. This is not the idea we want our future outdoor men and women to carry into the back country.
You have free articles remaining.
I am writing this letter urging the Montana American Legion to either cancel or withdraw support from the killing contest to be held in Big Sandy this coming January. The American Legion programs encourage so many good things like sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline, and leadership. I do not think this event supports these same ideals. I am disappointed that they are supporting this cruelty. This event is about killing for fun, which is an insult to the great outdoors traditions of the Big Sky State.
Kira Flagstead
Billings