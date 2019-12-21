The fourth annual Big Sandy American Legion Coyote Derby that will be held on Jan. 3, 2020, is a stain on Montana’s hunting tradition of sportsmanship and respect for the outdoors.
In wildlife killing contests, participants compete for cash and prizes for killing the most or the heaviest coyotes, foxes, bobcats, or even in our region, wolves. They remove any notion of fair chase, the fundamental ethic that dictates that the hunter should not gain an unfair advantage over the hunted. Manipulating the animals to lure them into gun range is not sporting, and is a reprehensible practice. Dependent young may also be orphaned during these events and left to die from starvation, predation or exposure.
Killing contests are also out of step with the principles of modern wildlife management because they are wasteful and ineffective. They don’t reduce coyote populations, and studies have shown that randomly killing native carnivores does not protect game species like deer. This random, mass killing can even lead to an increase in coyote numbers by destabilizing family structures and increasing reproduction.
These contests often encourage young people, even children, to participate. Is that really what we want to teach Montana youth, that hunting is just about killing for fun, prizes and bragging rights? As a native Montanan I am urging the American Legion not to support this blood sport.
Wendy Hergenraeder
Billings