The holidays are a great time to express gratitude. The Community Crisis Center has been gifted this year by the generosity of our owners, individuals, hospitals, community partners, families, service organizations, volunteers, neighbors, businesses, foundations, local media, Yellowstone County, the city of Billings, law enforcement, legislative advocates, the state of Montana, VISTAs, memorials, churches, youth groups, bible study groups and incredible employees. Your support continues to help us keep our doors open so we can serve persons in their time of most need.
2019 has been challenging and everyone has lightened the load. As the CCC has building capacity issues, we implemented the My Backyard Program in 2019. Volunteers give up their sleep to watch over clients at night in local churches on the coldest nights. The churches also graciously opened their doors. This speaks to the wonderful community that steps up to love the less fortunate.
We are grateful for the numerous contributions such as: financial support, product and clothing drives, time and manpower, gifts for clients, meals, barbecues, cleaning and painting, client activities, group projects, advocacy, memorials, and donors who acknowledge the amazing employees of the CCC.
In 2019, our resolved client visits culminated to 13, 572 visits. Our building size has been challenging, yet the gifts mentioned above greatly assisted the CCC in providing essential client care, purchasing supplies and maintaining the facility. Happy Holidays to ALL.
We are grateful for another wonderful year,
MarCee Neary
program director
Billings