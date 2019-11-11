Two clear examples of and exercise in “compare and contrast” were published on the opinion page of the Billings Gazette: “Republicans must stand up to Trump” by David Darby and “Standing with Trump against Democrats’ Mob” by Patrick Hoy on Oct. 29 and Nov. 6, respectively.
Hoy begins by asserting Darby “is simply wrong.” With that premise, respecting Darby’s opinion is given no credibility for further consideration. Then Hoy proceeds to attempt to put the U.S. House Democrats, who are performing their “congressionally mandated” duty of determining the “facts” of any and all allegations of wrong doing by the leader of the co-equal Executive Branch of our government in the same category as the illegitimate posse in the Ox-Bow incident.
The Democrats and Republicans have not rendered any verdict on the guilt, innocence or impeachability based on the allegations. That will be determined by the U.S. Senate after the Articles of Impeachment are submitted.
The “posse,” however, did not search for the facts and became judge, jury and executioners without any due process. A long way from the constitutionally justified process we as a country are experiencing now.
Reading these two opinions without bias may not be possible, but, give them the smell test and try not to be nose blind when you decide what kind of governance best represents the United States of America to the world and ourselves.
Sherman E. Oland
Billings