You recently published a guest opinion by Mike Penfold and others titled, “BLM Lewistown area plan out of balance” (The Billings Gazette, June 22). I do not agree with the implications and conclusions of the opinion nor the accompanying photo caption showing a hiker on Collar Peak (same photo and caption appear in another Gazette front article, May 18, 2019, page A8).
The photo caption states the west slope cutthroat are “native” to Collar Gulch implying they originated there; they did not. The fish were planted by Waldo Vagness in 1940; a well-known fact among locals. The estimated 250 small fish are confined to a short section of Collar Creek because it is dry (goes subsurface into limestone) below them and the waters above them do not meet Montana State water quality standards for aquatic life due to naturally occurring acid rock drainage and heavy metals.
Following the RMP process in the mid-1990s, the BLM wisely proposed a no Collar Gulch ACEC. Unfortunately that decisions was reversed based on last minute, behind door protests from the National Fisheries Society and the Sierra Club.
My family’s involvement with Collar began in 1895 and we have owned property there since 1906. Many of the fish reside in the creek passing through my property and adjoining private property. BLM protection is unnecessary and wasteful.
This information is of record and is only a sampling of many reason the ACEC should never have been designated and today's alternative C is the prudent choice – no Collar Gulch ACEC.
Jerry Hanley
Maiden