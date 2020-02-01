Daines aids Trump coverup

Senator Steve Daines was elected to office by the majority of Montana voters. The majority of voters want to see witnesses in the impeachment trial, and our senator is voting against witnesses. So, is Daines, representing his party, Trump, or the people who put him in office? Keep this in mind come election time. Honestly, Daines has to know that at some point the corruption is going to catch up to the White House and his legacy will be one of an elected official who supported one of the most controversial presidents in our history. Any good he has done while in office will be overshadowed by what he has done to help cover up the crimes this administration is accused of.