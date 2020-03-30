Daines double crosses Montana

Daines, with the help of the administration cut funding to the Centers for Disease Control that fired the qualified doctors and staff that helps prevent and manage major pandemics like the coronavirus. Wonder if Daines thinks that was a good move?

It’s just one of the many examples of Daines’ double-crosses against Montanans. He voted against the veterans home in Butte, then showed up to take credit for it. He voted to cut Meals on Wheels then showed up for a photo opportunity leading Montanans to believe he supports the program. And he continues to support William Pendley to run the largest public land management agency in the country, which is ironic since Pendley spent his career pushing to sell off all federal lands.