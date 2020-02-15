Daines, Gianforte avoid public meetings

I am a senior, a veteran and an independent. I am not a Democrat and I am not a Republican. I am an American. Senator Daines and Representative Gianforte are ignoring the actions of an unlawful president. A president who is a pathological liar, immoral, corrupt, unethical and unlawful.

If President Obama or Clinton had done what President Trump has done, I would feel exactly the same way. Daines and Giantforte are an embarrassment to their oaths of office, and for their failure to uphold the Constitution and rule of law. Their legacy and history of not doing their jobs for Montana and rather serve as lapdogs for an out-of-control president is being assured for all future generations to view.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As for the economy, sure it is doing well. If you cut taxes and regulations to the largest corporations, businesses and billionaires, then of course profits will go up, as will shareholders' wealth. However, the cost of this is we are running annual deficits of over $1 trillion being dumped on our children and grandchildren to deal with. It is no wonder that both Daines and Giantforte cowardly avoid ever having a single public meeting to face their Montana constituents.

Orville Bach

Bozeman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0