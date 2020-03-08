Daines, Gianforte violate oaths

Daines and Gianforte are an embarrassment to their oaths of office, and their failure to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Daines and Gianforte have a lot to hide. It's no wonder that both of them avoid ever having an open town hall meeting to face their Montana constituents. They do all their talking behind closed doors, and the public is not invited. For those reasons, we need to vote them out of office and elect someone who believes in upholding the Constitution of the United States.