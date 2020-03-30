Daines has deceived the public

Suddenly Sen. Steve Daines has decided that he really cares about Montana and Montanans. He’s working to pass bills that benefit working-class people and our public lands.
But the real question is where has this joker been for the past five years? Daines voted against funding for land conservation numerous times and even voted with Sen. Murkowski to sell public lands.
He’s voted to strip health care from tens of thousands of Montanans, and now claims he’s for the working class as the administration has a meltdown after firing all the needed people to handle a pandemic like the coronavirus.
And Daines sends out emails decrying the national debt when he voted for a tax bill giveaway to the rich people and corporations that he knew would blow a $1.8 trillion hole in the national debt, even when we had strong economic growth.
Not only does Daines constantly stretch the truth; he’s also really bad at covering it. He looks like a desperate person who will say anything to keep his Senate seat. Daines finally has an election in which he is not a shoo-in. Ever wonder why Daines doesn’t hold public town hall meetings? If he did, he would have to meet Montanans face to face, something that would be completely out of character for him. Time for Daines to go; his corporate handlers will miss his giveaways, but we Montanans will certainly benefit.
Carl Brenden
Columbus
