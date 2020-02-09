Sen. Steve Daines has got to go! It is obvious that he’s been bought and paid for — to whom and how many, we will never know. His actions in the impeachment so-called trial says it all.

Remember this when you get bombarded with millions of dollars’ worth of misleading TV ads and mailings. Can our vote really be bought? I certainly hope not!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans deserve fresh, independent-thinking, honest representatives in D.C. It is our only hope to restore decency and civility to our country! Remember this when you vote in 2020.

Elaine Bauer

Billings

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0