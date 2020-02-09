Daines has got to go

Daines has got to go

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines has got to go! It is obvious that he’s been bought and paid for — to whom and how many, we will never know. His actions in the impeachment so-called trial says it all.

Remember this when you get bombarded with millions of dollars’ worth of misleading TV ads and mailings. Can our vote really be bought? I certainly hope not!

Montanans deserve fresh, independent-thinking, honest representatives in D.C. It is our only hope to restore decency and civility to our country! Remember this when you vote in 2020.

Elaine Bauer

Billings

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News