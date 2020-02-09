Sen. Steve Daines has got to go! It is obvious that he’s been bought and paid for — to whom and how many, we will never know. His actions in the impeachment so-called trial says it all.
Remember this when you get bombarded with millions of dollars’ worth of misleading TV ads and mailings. Can our vote really be bought? I certainly hope not!
Montanans deserve fresh, independent-thinking, honest representatives in D.C. It is our only hope to restore decency and civility to our country! Remember this when you vote in 2020.
Elaine Bauer
Billings