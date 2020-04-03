Daines is a snake in the porch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Steve Daines has an ad that says the radicals from Washington want

Medicare For All.

A Green New Deal.

Open Borders.

And these radical ideas are not Montana values. I beg to differ.

As a native Montanan raised on a ranch, I rode the Little Big Horn hills singing “My home’s in Montana. I wear a bandana…” Driving to Hardin I sometimes get “that old time feeling.” And while watching Daines’ ad I got an old time feeling too: Trying to get a rattlesnake out of the porch of our ranch house.

Health care: Daines has never supported any program that would give Montanan’s easy access to health care. Tell me – who wouldn’t support health care for all? Oh wait! The drug companies and Republicans.

Green New Deal. Climate change — the issue of our time. Watch them bulldozing down trees in the Amazon rainforest (lungs of the earth). It’s heartbreaking. Without these lungs we are more susceptible to viruses. Who could watch this without being disturbed? Oh wait! For-profit companies and Republicans.

Open Borders. A zombie idea that Republicans try to keep alive along with trickle-down economics. I haven’t heard anyone seriously promote open borders since college.