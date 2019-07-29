It is with real disgust that I write condemning Sen. Steve Daines’ support for the president's racist remarks toward several Congresswomen of color, one of whom is of the Muslim faith. It's not enough that we're stuck with a xenophobic, sociopathic president but also we have a sycophant for senator.
I remember a time when there were truly decent Republicans in the House and Senate but since the Tea Party, the quality has grossly deteriorated. Now we have a GOP which does nothing to stop the appalling conditions of those immigrant infants, children and adults incarcerated at the southern border. Furthermore, we are stuck with a homophobic vice president who visits that border and lies saying those people behind barbed wire sleeping on concrete floors without mats, repeatedly served non-nutritious food are treated "just fine." The Republic Party has lost its soul and that certainly includes our own Sen. Daines.
I'm sick to death of the atrocious behavior of Republicans and I'm tired of their continuously harming people by their verbal behavior and, more importantly, their actions.
Next year, obviously Sen. Daines is up for re-election, along with Trump. Please think seriously about whether these men are worthy of your vote.
Jan Buehler
Billings