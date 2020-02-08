Daines not worthy of re-election

Sen. Steve Daines made an oath to be a fair and impartial juror for the impeachment trial. How can he be true to his oath?

How can President Trump state that the 50 military personnel are only suffering from headaches when anyone with any smarts, knows they are severe injuries?

Daines said the Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching Trump and overturning the will of the American people. The American people are in favor of having witnesses and the Republicans are now. The American people would like a fair trial. A trial without witnesses is a sham.

Daines does not deserve to be re-elected.

Daines and Greg Gianforte are brown-nosers. If Trump tells them to jump, they ask, “How High?”

Roland Kuneff

Billings

