Daines right to acquit Trump

I have read several letters attacking Sen. Steve Daines. Even seen a protest in front of his office, what good that was I do not know. Also, have read a couple letters supporting socialism. Wow, what a bunch of bunk in this town.

Daines supported the president, good for him. Sen. Jon Tester should be ashamed, trying to convict someone for doing his job. Billings Gazette, please try to get one serious judge in this town who would support hearsay evidence. I don’t think that hearing something from somebody, who heard from somebody, is much evidence. As for the "party line vote" in the Senate, the same happened in the House. These people who voted to impeach, they were trying before he was even president. That is right, they were discussing this before he was even sworn in. You knew this was coming, a complete lie and setup.

As for socialism, here is a lie that cannot become reality. It has never worked, it never will work, it needs to be fought at all times. Don't give me Denmark, it was a socialist country. Then they saw the light, now they are a capitalist country with some social programs. Kind of like the U.S. I can remember the great socialist country of East Germany. Yes, went across the border three days after the wall came down. No, you do not want to live like that. And no, there is nothing free. You will lose your freedoms, your life, your dreams. Very sad.