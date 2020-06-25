Daines right to hold China accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Daines is leading the way to break American dependence on China. He’s called for a full investigation since the beginning of the pandemic and introduced legislation that would hold Chinese officials accountable and bring American supply chains back to create more jobs at home. Montana deserves better than dishonesty and cover-ups.

China’s dishonesty and COVID-19 cover-up has proven deadly and threatened our jobs, health and livelihoods. They manufacture 1/3 of our imported antibiotics and 70% of our personal protective equipment, and this poses a great national security risk for America. It takes strong leadership to do anything about this threat, and Daines is exactly the candidate we need to stand against this threat.

Daines has secured over $10 billion to develop COVID-19 treatments in the U.S., expand rural Montana clinics’ ability to test for COVID-19, and support Montana nursing homes. Daines is leading the way to a safer and stronger America, all while looking out for us at home here in Montana.

Steve Daines is the responsible choice for Senate this election.

Cecilia Glembocki

Laurel

