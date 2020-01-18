For a moment, imagine a scenario where a potential juror is asked to preside at a trial where the case is built behind closed doors, where the defendant couldn't call witnesses, where the presiding officer whose integrity is dubious tells witnesses they don't have to answer questions, where the only fact witness is unable to attest to any crime and the supposed pressured co-conspirator says there was no pressure. Senator Daines is doing his job or trying to in an environment propagated by those Democrats who seem more concerned with impeachment than the business and welfare of our country. The senator should stand up against what is a purely partisan maneuver designed to nullify the 2016 election and prevent the re-election of the president.
The Gazette's opinion references to the Constitution leave out mention of high crimes and misdemeanors. If there is an abuse of power as alleged that abuse should reside at the feet of the Democrats. They basically brought the Congress to a standstill over a phone call which even if inappropriate was not a high crime or misdemeanor. Per your reference to the Iranian general, that action was two administrations overdue. Perhaps I missed The Gazette's indignation when President Obama authorized strikes against Anwar Al Awaki and Bin Laden. Permission from Congress in these instances seems tantamount to mission failure. Congress can't even protect us from robocalls. I suspect if the president walked on water, The Gazette headline would be, “Trump can't swim.”
Bill Nankivel
Sidney