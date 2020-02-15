Daines should break McConnnell's bill backlog

Why hasn't Senator Daines implored Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring about all of the stacked bills on Mitch's desk that were passed by the House to the floor of the Senate? Mitch has laughingly and proudly stated that he is the "Grim Reaper" for doing such a thing.

There are roughly 400 bills stacked there with 275 of them passed as bipartisan measures. This seems not only unfair to Montanans and all Americans but also to the Republican representatives who voted for such measures.

The long list of bills include such items as reducing drug prices, medical insurance issues such as further protections for pre-existing conditions and other medical issues, also expanding background checks for gun purchases (which a great majority of Americans favor), pay fairness and pay equality issues, election protection legislation, consumer protection items, etc.

If Senator Daines does not push for addressing these important items then he is not doing his job! He is not helping Montanans! He is ignoring Montanans!

Jack Winkle

Billings

