As someone who enjoys the beautiful outdoors of Montana, I care deeply about our land and water. I am calling on Sen. Steve Daines to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. One LWCF project is Pioneer Park, which is a very popular park in the Billings community. This coalition is a bipartisan commitment to protect natural areas, water resources, and cultural heritage. Each year, much of the funding is diverted by Congress and our most important lands and waters are affected. The LWCF supports America’s state park system and contributes $20 billion to local and state economies.
Because the LWCF is not getting the support needed, recreation opportunities and wildlife sanctuaries around the country are being neglected. As an ambassador for Montana Outdoor Heritage Project, and a young person, I understand the importance of funding for our great outdoors. If you like to enjoy our country’s natural beauty, I am reaching out to you to demand Sen. Daines pays attention to this issue. It is very important that Montana does our part to maintain the culture and heritage of this beautiful country.
Aaliyah Green
Billings