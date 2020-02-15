Daines shows his partisanship

Thank you, Senator Daines, Thank you for your part in relieving me of several misconceptions I was burdened with. One is that Congress is capable of behaving in a fair, impartial, non-partisan manner. I don't know where I got that crazy idea. Thankfully, your statements before, during and after the trail helped dispel that myth. I also used to think that a senator's oath was to be taken seriously. Now I know that a senator's oath could just as well be written on toilet paper. Didn't know that until now.

Also now I know that the best way to excuse one's own actions is to point fingers at other folks who you believe have done the same thing. For example, if you help to set up a partisan sham of a trial, all you need to do is point fingers at the other side for a partisan impeachment. Much better than showing the other side how to conduct a fair and impartial trial. Even better yet, show the other side up and be more partisan!