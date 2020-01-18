Thank to Sen. Steve Daines for his Senate campaign presentation last week. But first let me point out that this Republican tax break is actually the fifth largest in history, the U.S. economy has been greater than in this regime and is now at a dismal 2.1% growth, Americans are now in a record $4 trillion credit card debt, corporations are paying less taxes than me. Coal companies, milk producers and retail chains are going bankrupt almost daily, my taxes went up last year and yours went down, the military got the same wage increase they have always gotten, our national debt has spiraled to $20 trillion, and at last count Sen. Jon Tester has 22 bills sitting on Sen. Mitch McConnell's desk that would also benefit Montanans and veterans.
Daines’ Trumpian trumpeting is well and good but you don't have to cower and bow to the Chosen One to be appreciated here. Thank you for your service.
Doug Kikkert
Philipsburg