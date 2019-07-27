When a white person begins defining what is “American” and excludes people of color, real harm follows.
In 1882, Congress singled out Chinese immigrants and barred their entry into the U.S. while Europeans continued arriving in droves. Asians had been the smallest subgroup immigrating to the U.S. for the previous two decades. The law was in place for 50 years.
When boarding schools began the forceful assimilation of Native children into “mainstream” culture in the 1870s, kids lost their parents, languages, community, and sometimes their lives. Not until 1978 were there legal barriers to removing Native children from their families.
When audiences across the country watched “Birth of a Nation” in 1915, they also watched membership in the KKK spike and a simultaneous surge in lynchings, almost always committed with impunity.
Recently, the U.S. attorney general announced there was not sufficient evidence to charge a man who choked someone to death on camera five years ago. Racism isn’t new, and neither is tweeting it out from the highest office in the land in the unabashed and uninformed manner Trump did earlier this month is. (Mr. Trump, at the very, very least, is it not your job to know who does “even have a functioning government at all” around the world?)
Anger at Donald Trump and Sen. Steve Daines’ support for him is not an exercise in political correctness. It is because when white supremacy is accepted as “American,” there are tangible consequences in communities of color.
Elizabeth Tollefson
Billings