Dedicate a day to first responders

Currently we do not have a single national day to honor all our first responders. Their's is a dedicated and high risk profession. A resolution in Congress passed by the Senate is waiting in the House for passage to honor all on Oct. 28.

We still have an opportunity to honor them in March which is Irish American Heritage Month, proclaimed each year since 1991 by our president. The Irish made strong contributions to both police and fire from the mid-1800s in professional development, integrity and tradition.

We can show our appreciation by applauding our police and fire marching units at the various St. Patrick’s Day parades across our country. We can also signal them to stand at any civic or social event during the month for our applause.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This honor is for all active, retired, and deceased, and is long overdue.

Bob Sweeney

president, RES Associates

Warwick, RI

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0