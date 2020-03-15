Dedicate a day to first responders

Dedicate a day to first responders

{{featured_button_text}}

Currently we do not have a single national day to honor all our first responders. Their's is a dedicated and high risk profession. A resolution in Congress passed by the Senate is waiting in the House for passage to honor all on Oct. 28.

We still have an opportunity to honor them in March which is Irish American Heritage Month, proclaimed each year since 1991 by our president. The Irish made strong contributions to both police and fire from the mid-1800s in professional development, integrity and tradition.

We can show our appreciation by applauding our police and fire marching units at the various St. Patrick’s Day parades across our country. We can also signal them to stand at any civic or social event during the month for our applause.

This honor is for all active, retired, and deceased, and is long overdue.

Bob Sweeney

president, RES Associates

Warwick, RI

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Don't be silent

On Feb. 5, I witnessed live on television the greatest example of political courage in my lifetime. Here was someone who put his oath before G…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News