Defend freedom of thought against Garcia's claims

This letter is in response to the Feb. 1 Billings Gazette story titled, “Billings legislator insists Constitution says it’s OK to shoot socialists.”

State Rep. Rodney Garcia (HD 52) stated the U.S. Constitution calls for the shooting or jailing of socialists. This extremist claim uses the Constitution as cover for the promotion of political killings and/or political imprisonment.

I am a political scientist and constitutional scholar here in Montana. I have been studying, researching and teaching the Constitution for almost 12 years. I can definitively say there is no such provision in the U.S. Constitution that calls for the murder or unilateral imprisonment of anyone. In fact, the Constitution protects an individual’s political views and the freedom of association in any political party.

Garcia’s rhetoric is something you might expect in a totalitarian police state, not a democratic republic, and certainly not in Montana. The call for arbitrary murder and jailing of individuals hated by Garcia is beyond the pale for a sitting representative of the people. Statements like these erode the public’s trust and demean the dignity of the office he holds.