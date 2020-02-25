Delegation can fight climate change

There is an extraordinary opportunity to build a national consensus through an interface between our Governor’s Climate Solutions Council and the U.S. Senate and House bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucuses. Please urge Senators Tester and Daines, and Representative Gianforte, to join these caucuses.

The House Caucus is well established with 22 Republicans and 41 Democrats.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Senator Mike Braun, R-Indiana launched the Senate Caucus. The members now include Braun and Senators Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Angus King, I-Maine; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; and Michael Bennet, D-Colorado.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Lindsey Graham: “I believe climate change is real. I believe that we as Americans have the ability to come up with climate change solutions that can better our economy and our way of life. The United States has long been a leader in innovation. Addressing climate change is an opportunity to put our knowledge and can-do spirit to work to protect the environment for our benefit today and for future generations.” Nov. 6, 2019.