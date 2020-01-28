Delegation has a chance to stand up again

Sen. Steve Daines seeks to create better public banking. Postal banking would help Montanans gain better access to banking services. Federal law requires one post office per zip code, but this isn’t the same expectation for banks. The U.S. Postal Service can already complete banking services like check cashing and money orders; this bill would allow them to offer bank accounts and even offer short-term, small dollar loans.

Rep. Gianforte wants to stop robocalls by requiring telecommunications companies to “implement call authentication technology so consumers can trust their caller ID again...” In short, killing these scams and punishing those who break the law.

When Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wanted to stop enforcing the Military Lending Act, Sen. Tester wrote them “we urge you to stand up to predatory lenders and stand with service members and their families."

