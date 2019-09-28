Your headline on Sept. 24 declared “Enough is enough,” a quote from one of the women taking part in a march for justice in Hardin a day earlier. The plea resonated with me because I have long wondered why the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the FBI and county officials have been so ineffective — and closed mouth — about solving the mysterious deaths of so many Native American women in Big Horn County.
According to veteran reporter Mike Kordenbrock’s article, officials have released little information about the recent death of an 18-year-old woman including how she died and if her death was a homicide.
It’s obvious this county needs help. Better investigators and forensic expertise is needed and the state needs to step in and help. The FBI should also send a task force to the region because county authorities are simply not doing a good enough job. A special prosecutor from the Montana Department of Justice is also needed.
Desi Rodriguez-Lone Bear, a missing indigenous women and girls advocate, says the Hardin High School senior found dead Aug. 29 is the 27th woman to go missing in Big Horn County and says the families want answers. "That's one of the highest numbers of any county in Montana, and any county in the country, and we are continuing to face red tape," he told a television reporter. "The family on both sides have come to the coroner, the county attorney, the investigators and they continue to be told that there is nothing that can be released, and they just want answers."
You have free articles remaining.
So do the rest of us whose hearts go out to these grieving families.
Robert Nolte
Billings