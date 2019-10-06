Guest contributor Steve Snezek argued that a proposal to improve the energy efficiency of homes would increase costs, but he has it backward. Building an efficient home from the start — particularly in Montana — saves families thousands of dollars on energy bills, far exceeding the small upfront cost.
Home heating is one of the biggest financial challenges for many families. More than one in five U.S. households sometimes forgo basic necessities to pay energy bills.
When our homes are even slightly drafty or poorly insulated, we waste money on heat that goes right outdoors. Even new houses vary widely in quality, and heating bills vary accordingly.
Cost-cutting in construction can mean high energy bills for today’s residents and future residents. The small mortgage payment savings of a minimally insulated home are dwarfed by the larger monthly energy costs.
We can save money by ensuring homes are less leaky from the start. Strengthening state and local energy codes is key. The U.S. Congress is considering a bill — supported by Democrats and Republicans alike — that would help.
The Energy Savings and Industrial Competitiveness Act would give states and towns assistance in creating and implementing codes. It would help homebuilders to cost-effectively implement any updated codes.
The bill recently advanced through the Senate’s energy committee with support from Senators in both parties — but unfortunately Sen. Steve Daines opposed the bill. I urge him to reconsider. If Congress can pass this bill, it will help lower costs for Montanans.
Jason Hartke
Washington, D.C.