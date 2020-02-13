Democrats fear elections

We have just witnessed the impeachment of our president over an act that he freely admits. He clearly had the authority to make that call. If it is improper to do an investigation to affect an election, how does our government justify the "Collusion Delusion," based on a campaign document? There was no collusion.

Democrats cannot justify an impeachment that could not succeed short of the ballot; that is exactly where the question should have been presented, and will be properly decided. Both were simply exercises to affect their election and that of our president. Should we impeach them?

I voted for President Trump because he promised to nominate judges that read and follow the Constitution and laws. Progressives support judges who dramatically change the Constitution as they have done in Roe v. Wade and gay marriage, on 7-2 and 5-4 decisions. The Constitution delegates both questions to the states or people, and it provided a means to change the Constitution. Abortion should be practiced in some instances but I believe partial birth abortion a barbaric practice and one after 20 weeks murder. If five or seven elitist judges can so change our Constitution, they can enslave us. This has happened in many countries in the 1900s like Germany, Russia, China, Cuba and more recently Venezuela. I believe Roe v. Wade to be comparable to Dred-Scott.