Democrats happy to interfere in elections

I've been to many, many sales management courses and self-improvement courses. All of the training modules, the self-improvement books and tapes I've read or listened to, as well as lectures I've attended, all — I mean all of them — when the subject matter is brought up, this is what is emphasized: "Make sure you are motivating, not manipulating."
Why do I bring this up? With the combination of presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar's dropping out of the race the day prior to Super Tuesday, is no doubt, beyond just a reasonable doubt, the pressure of the DNC’s power to manipulate the outcome of their party's selected candidate (for the second time in a row)! On top of that, two major endorsements for former Vice Presidnet Joe Biden.
Why then do I bring that up? The same DNC and the majority of their party ranting and raving, claiming wrongdoing of foreign intervention into our election. However, it sure appears that the DNC is perfectly comfortable to interfere with the will of their very own people? Their self-justification most likely must be that since they are U.S. citizens, not foreigners, so it's OK?
One last comment I think worth sharing with whomever is still reading my letter: I saw John Rich of the duo of Big and Rich on television last week. Here was a point we should all take to heart: He stated we should do away with the "upper class and lower class inequality" national argument entirely. If we want to continue the debate, call it "income equality." His reasoning was he personally knows a lot of people in the lower class who have a lot of class, and he also knows people who are labeled upper class who have no class. How true, how true! By the way, John Rich is a Republican! That just can't be! Can it?
Edward Hoem
Billings