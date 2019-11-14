This latest impeachment farce is a set-up by the Democrats. Why does the information presented by an indirect whistleblower matter when President Trump has already released the transcript of the phone call? Why would Adam Schiff, chairman of the intel committee, make the weird decision to parody Trump’s words during what should be a very serious moment? Did the actual transcript not reveal what Schiff expected? Why did Schiff lie about having prior contact with the whistleblower? Why shouldn’t Joe Biden’s shady dealings with Ukraine and China be explored in an effort to root out corruption? It’s apparently no big deal for Democrats that as vice president, Joe Biden used his influence to obtain a lucrative situation for his son in Ukraine, but it’s an impeachable offense if Trump asks about it without any quid pro quo.
Impeachment won’t take place, but this mock-serious inquiry will give Democrats ammunition to delegitimize the 2020 election. Even if Trump should handily win re-election, the Dems will cry foul and point to this contrived situation manufactured by them to “prove” that Trump leveraged his power to get dirt on an opponent. Then the whole resistance debacle will start over again. Many Americans are tired of these machinations. The evidence against Trump is not there, and it may never be. The Democrats are risking everything, and they may be overplaying their hand. If they were smart, they’d field a candidate who could beat Trump at the polls. Apparently they think this tactic is impossible.
Susan Lyons
Billings