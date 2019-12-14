Just 27 minutes after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017, The Washington Post ran an article with this headline: “The campaign to impeach the president has begun.” Many others have been barking up this same tree, including Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Al Green. They will finally get their satisfaction and just in time for Christmas.
The July 25 phone call the president had with the president of Ukraine is what the Democrats have sunk their teeth into. It would be wise for all to read the transcript of the call for yourself and make your own assessment on the case for impeachment.
On May 4 this year Rep. Green from Texas stated, "If we don't impeach this president he will get re-elected.” Rep. Waters has been clamoring for his impeachment since before he was sworn into office. The intense hatred that the left exudes for President Trump is disheartening to say the least. The full house will now successfully vote to impeach on partisan support only. It will then go to the Senate for a trial and Justice John Roberts will preside over that trial where it will be voted down. But have no fear, Democrats, as Rep. Green has stated that they will continue their quest to impeach the president again and again. They will have plenty of time for that as President Trump wins re-election in 2020. Hatred simply will not prevail. I rest my case.
David Whitmore
Billings