The first impeachment inquiry was held on Halloween, an occult holiday. On Friday the 13th, an occult day of note, Democrats held a vote to impeach. Coincidence? I don't think so. Evil has infiltrated the halls of justice.
Obama ran for election in 2008 against Hillary Clinton and won. He stated the Constitution, as written, was nothing but an antiquated piece of paper in need of revision to accommodate progressive thinking. This still resides in the Democratic Party.
Democratic panel members refuse to follow federal law, the Constitution or government protocol. They believe our founding fathers were derelict in what constitutes the meaning of high crimes, misdemeanors and treason, and therefore, it is up to them to interpret. They charge President Trump with obstruction and overreach, neither of which can be proven nor disproven. Trump upset the apple cart by entering, getting nominated and winning over Clinton. The insult is unforgivable; therefore, he must pay.
Those who cite election interference over the Ukraine phone call are wrong. Democrats are the interference. They intervened in the 2016 election to aid Clinton and now again in the 2020 election to save Joe Biden.
This is a travesty and sabotage of 63 million votes for a duly elected president. Democrats have undermined the 2016 election and are seeking to void Trump supporter votes. This should not be allowed in the United States. Why would you destroy a booming economy, higher wages, your child’s future, your neighbor’s job and a better life to spite a man you didn't like? I don't get it!
Marian Keller
Glendive