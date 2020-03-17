Did you get the flu shot?

Did you get the flu shot?

{{featured_button_text}}

If you really want to help in fighting COVID-19, then take the regular flu shot so medical facilities will not be as overloaded.

Truthfully, we are in danger of overcrowding our medical facilities. Flu vaccine has been criticized for not being 100% effective, but it does greatly reduce the number of flu cases. So if you don't do it for yourself, do it for others, Stay home if you are sick, cover your cough, don't touch your face, and wash your hands frequently. Now is the time to think about why you did not get your flu shot, and get it now while there is time.

Scott Vandell

Laurel

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News