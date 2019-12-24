With continued gratitude, the Yellowstone Art Museum thanks everyone in the region for the generous support again this year. We promise to continue to enhance art experiences through exhibitions, classes and programs. Membership is key to our ability to reach our mission, and if you are not a member, please join us on this cultural journey.
YAM staff, volunteers, sponsors and donors work diligently all year long to bring creative exhibitions and educational programs to Billings. We are inspired daily by responses from visitors of all ages and backgrounds from preschool and public school children, Crow youth, college students, foreign travelers and our many members. They leave excited and inspired by their experience.
Our mission is to exhibit, interpret, collect and preserve art for the enrichment, education, inspiration and enjoyment of all. Exhibitions this coming year will highlight women as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Not to be missed exhibition artists include Neltje, Kristi Hager, Cudra Clover, Jane Waggoner Deschner and Tracy Linder.
From all of us to all of you, we express our sincerest thank you for our success this year, and we wish you and yours all of the joys of the season and a happy and prosperous 2020!
Bryan W. Knicely
executive director
Billings