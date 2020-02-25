Diversity is a detriment to society

I'm writing this in opposition to the non discrimination ordiance supported by Council-person Penny Ronning and her "special agenda" group. In 2019 there was a huge Genome Wide Association Study of approximately 500,000 participants derived from the 23andMe and UK Biobank, two of the most world trusted organizations that research LGBTQ sexual orientation. Their conclusion is: There is no “gay” gene. The LGBTQ group's most determining factors are psychological and environmental influences.

Co-author of the study, Andrea Ganna of the genetic research study, referred to the LGBTQ group as a "natural diversity of society." I do agree with her assessment as being a diversity of society, but so is pedophilia, incest and sodomy. I find it interesting how quick these special interest groups trample on other people's rights to further their own agenda. The proposed NDO should be decided by the populace of Billings, not a few council persons with special-interests.

