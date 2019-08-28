Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard should stop shepherding people into the Democratic Party. They know that the DNC is going to stack the deck against them every step of the way. Even if you feel that you have the nomination in hand the DNC will find a way to force a second ballot at the convention. When it goes to a second ballot the Super-delegates will come into play and the candidate chosen by Wall Street will win the nomination. After this happens both of you will take a knee and endorse the corporate tool.
If either of you gives a damn about the people, you will drop out of the race and run as Independents. You could beat both Trump and the corporate tool that the DNC nominates. If you do not run an Independent campaign you have officially become part of the problem.
By the way Elizabeth Warren will be Wall Street's choice. In the general election she will start taking tons of corporate money. She knows how to wag her finger at bankers, but I never once heard her say anything about punishing criminal bankers. For a woman who thinks that she is an Indian, I don't remember her saying anything when the Oil Police were brutalizing her brothers and sisters in North Dakota. Warren is another wolf in sheep's clothing.
Frans Swier
Valier