It’s a conundrum that Montanans have lived through time and again. Industry shuts down overnight, shouldering taxpayers with the costs of cleanup. It’s happened in Butte, Bonner and Libby. Is Colstrip next?
The owners of Colstrip have made billions over the years. Through all this, they have failed to fund a permanent fix to the 500,000 gallons of polluted water that leak every day from the plant’s coal ash ponds. Even today, the ponds are leaking sulfates and heavy metals into the groundwater.
There’s a common sense solution for any leaking pond: Dig it up and dry it out. Excavating the coal ash ponds and moving the material to a high-and-dry location would create good-paying jobs for the long haul. What’s good for workers is good for the community.
Instead of repeating history, let’s learn from the past. Instead of passing the buck to consumers, taxpayers, and the local community, let’s place the responsibility squarely where it belongs: with the current owners of the Colstrip power plants. Instead of leaving Montanans high and dry, let’s leave the coal ash ponds high and dry. It’s simply the right thing to do.
Please send a comment to DEQ at: deqcolstrip@mt.gov.
Becky Grey
Red Lodge