Do you think Daines is impartial?

Sen. Steve Daines voted for fast tracking the trial, not having John Bolton testify, and rejecting Mick Mulvaney, Robert Blair, and Michael Duffey as witnesses. When was the last time you were in a Montana court where eyewitnesses to an alleged crime were not permitted to testify? When was the last time you saw a judge not permitted to rule on relevant witnesses and documents?
"A hoax" is a trick to make you accept something false, and "a sham" is to act intentionally to give a false impression. Facts are tough and unmoved by passions; they are based on verifiable information derived from documents and witness testimony. Shouting “hoax” and “sham” does not affect facts; it is a distraction. When documents and witnesses are prohibited, the principles of law and justice are compromised. Montanans know a real trial should have witnesses and documents in order to see the facts and the truth.
Montanans know that no one is above the law, including the president. Daines and his 52 colleagues think Trump is above the law. The facts are not in dispute. Namely, Trump pressured a country (Ukraine) at war with Russia by withholding military aid (approximately $400 million dollars) to get dirt on a potential presidential candidate (Joe Biden), to win the 2020 election. When asked if they support this behavior, either obfuscation or silence is their response followed by a speedy exit to their offices. They cannot defend the indefensible and refuse to meekly, criticize the president.
Robert M. Pumphrey
Billings