We hear a lot from some landowner/outfitters that they’re being overrun with elk and want those nuisance animals (the elk cows only of course) off their property. Their solution is six months of elk hunting with cow “clean up” hunts surrounding the general season.
But we also know that in some areas hunters have witnessed landowners herding elk onto their property from public land, in some cases going so far as to use helicopters to do it. And some landowners are very careful to keep elk on their land by patrolling the property lines. What they want is simple — to be able to sell trophy bulls during the general season.
Hunters, take note of this and get out those smartphones that most of us have, record this illegal activity, you don't have to have cell service to snap a pic or two or to record video. We all know places where this is happening — in particular around White Sulphur Springs, and just south of Bozeman are two of the worst examples. Get a public record of this illegal rallying of our public elk and help fight the effort to build our seasons around these people’s desire to make elk hunting only for the elite, with mop-up hunts for us lowly Montanans.
You have free articles remaining.
Jason O'Rear
Laurel