I mentioned some time ago that I entered law school after being established in my medical specialty for several years and that I was over 40 years old. I found that Thomas Jefferson was not well thought of by many law professors and even demonized by a few. It was obvious to me that this was a result of one thing Jefferson did and one thing he stood for. Jefferson was extremely critical of the decision in the Marbury vs. Madison. This case basically allowed federal judges to begin legislating from the bench. Jefferson stood for the power of the impartial jury mentioned in the Sixth Amendment. The Constitution as written and meant by our founders gave the impartial jury the power to judge not only the facts of a criminal case but also to determine whether the law that the accused has been charged with violating is fair and just.
It is my experience that almost all trial court judges do not believe in this constitutional right of jurors. It is also my experience that that most prosecutors do not believe in this right either. We have the state's top prosecutor running for governor. I believe a fair question to ask Mr. Fox is whether he believes in the whole U.S. Constitution or just part of it? Does Mr. Fox believe in our constitutional rights granted to us by the Sixth Amendment?
Myself, I am supporting Dr. Al Olszewski and his fellow veteran who is running with him for lieutenant governor. As a Vietnam combat veteran, I urge all veterans to support these two.
Dr. W. David Herbert
Billings