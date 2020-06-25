Does SD2 really need the money?

Soon School District 2 will receive approximately 40 million federal dollars. And for what? They have a current budget and it's whole. Employees of SD2 are working, they are collecting a paycheck even though they are operating under capacity with schools closed down. Those federal dollars should be returned to property taxpayers. It's not the time to bloat an already bloated budget. Find the cuts. So many Montana people have had to face having no budget because of the shelter-in-place. This is not the time to be raising taxes. Send the money back to the people. Contact school board members. Contact city council. No new taxes. No additional levy on the upcoming ballot.